Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut: Actor who plays a heroic character isn't necessarily a great human being too

In a recent interview, actress Swara Bhasker has opened up about her past arguments with Kangana Ranaut and opined that a great actor isn't necessarily a great human being.

is one such star who has grabbed headlines for making controversial statements on her contemporary actresses. From veteran star to , the diva has locked horns with many stars in the past. Recently, Kangana was in the news for her Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh and even branded the Punjabi sensation as “ Ke Paltu.” She also had several arguments with actress Swara Bhasker in the past and often expressed it on her social media. Now, in a recent interview, the Veere Di Wedding star has spilled the beans on the 33-year-old actress saying that she feels who plays a heroic character, or is great with the craft is not necessarily a great human being in real life, too.

In an interview with IANS, on being asked if Kangana contradicts the statement, “a great artist is a great human being?, she said, “I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artiste.” She added that we often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life.

Swara further pointed out, “No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it.”

For the unversed, back in November Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took a jibe at Swara and Taapsee Pannu and accused them of spreading misinformation. She even called them ‘B-grade women’ for laughing and mocking at the Queen star when her house in Mumbai was demolished by BMC.

The Anaarkali of Aarah star had earlier backed Diljit over his spat with Kangana and called him "star."

Credits :IANS

