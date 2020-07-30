  • facebook
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's remarks: She has adopted a certain tone for those who don’t agree with her

In a recent interview, Swara Bhasker opened up about her Tanu Weds Manu co-star and said that Kangana Ranaut has now adopted a 'certain tone'.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 03:00 pm
Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have been engaged in a war of words on social media ever since the latter called her a 'B grade' actress and a 'needy outsider'. But Swara says she isn't 'necessarily surprised' by Kangana's statements. In a recent interview with CNN News18, the actress opened up about her Tanu Weds Manu co-star and said that Kangana has now adopted a 'certain tone'. 

Swara said, "It didn’t entirely come as a surprise. Kangana has adopted a certain tone in talking about those who don’t agree with what she is saying on a particular point. I wasn’t necessarily surprised by that."

She further added, "I was a little taken aback that she should drag us into a sort of needless debate and name-calling on a public platform, on national television. It’s fine. People have the right to say what they feel like. I’m a democratic person and I will defend her right to exercise her freedom of expression." 

Swara's comments came after Kangana in an explosive interview targeted her and Taapsee Pannu. Kangana had said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday)." 

