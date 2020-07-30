Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's remarks: She has adopted a certain tone for those who don’t agree with her

In a recent interview, Swara Bhasker opened up about her Tanu Weds Manu co-star and said that Kangana Ranaut has now adopted a 'certain tone'.

Swara Bhasker and have been engaged in a war of words on social media ever since the latter called her a 'B grade' actress and a 'needy outsider'. But Swara says she isn't 'necessarily surprised' by Kangana's statements. In a recent interview with CNN News18, the actress opened up about her Tanu Weds Manu co-star and said that Kangana has now adopted a 'certain tone'.

Swara said, "It didn’t entirely come as a surprise. Kangana has adopted a certain tone in talking about those who don’t agree with what she is saying on a particular point. I wasn’t necessarily surprised by that."

She further added, "I was a little taken aback that she should drag us into a sort of needless debate and name-calling on a public platform, on national television. It’s fine. People have the right to say what they feel like. I’m a democratic person and I will defend her right to exercise her freedom of expression."

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Swara's comments came after Kangana in an explosive interview targeted her and . Kangana had said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love ’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday)."

