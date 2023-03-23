Swara Bhasker kisses husband Fahad Ahmad in new pics from pre-wedding festivities

Actress Swara Bhasker recently left everyone surprised after she announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The duo had a court marriage earlier and it was followed by grand pre-wedding festivities with friends and family. Swara and Fahad's rituals took place in Delhi. Post her Bidai, Fahad's parents hosted a reception in their hometown, Bareilly. On Thursday, Swara took to social media and dropped pictures with her husband from their Sangeet ceremony.

Swara Bhasker plants a sweet kiss on Fahad Ahmad's cheek

For the Sangeet, the Veere Di Wedding actress wore a dark green floral lehenga. She completed her look with matching accessories and loose curls. On the other hand, her husband wore a colour-coordinated sherwani. They looked all things stunning together. In one of the pictures, Swara is seen planting a kiss on Fahad's cheek while in other pictures they are seen romantically posing with each other.

Along with the pictures, Swara wrote a sweet note. She revealed that she felt like a 'queen' in the outfit and that her husband had 'princely vibes'. Her post read, "Like a Queen in green courtesy my fave @rahulmishra_7 … Giving @fahadzirarahmad also princely vibes!" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans were seen showering love on them. Newlywed Maanvi Gagroo wrote, "Pretty pretty." Fahad dropped a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "So beautiful ...perfect couple." Another fan commented, "so happy to see you happy. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more."

Meanwhile, Swara and Fahad first met during the CAA protest in 2019. When she officially announced her union with him, she shared a video that showed their relationship timeline. Along with the video, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

