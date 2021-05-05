Swara Bhasker lauds Anand Bhushan & Rimzim Dadu for breaking ties with Kangana Ranaut post Twitter suspension

Swara Bhasker lauded fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu for taking a stand against Kangana Ranaut after her Twitter account got permanently suspended.

’s Twitter account got permanently suspended after her tweet was recognized to be inciting violence and hatred amongst communities in India. In her tweet, she wrote, “ This is horrible… we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi Ji please show your virat roop from early 2000’s.” Kangana wrote in reference to the violence in Bengal that started against BJP workers after they lost the election and Mamta Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress won. Twitter permanently suspended the actor’s account from the platform.

Fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu instantly reacted to the news and declared on social media that they will be breaking all ties and upcoming collaborations with Kangana Ranaut considering her want for inciting violence in the Prime Minister’s name. Swara Bhasker reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote in the favor of designers, “Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys!”

Take a look at Swara’s tweet:

Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys! pic.twitter.com/G1Gd82bbmL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 4, 2021

Swara and Kangana have had a history of having disagreements with each other’s ideology. Both actors are vocal about the politics of the country and many other celebrities also commented on Kangana’s account being suspended. Television star shared Kangana’s tweet regarding people using oxygen for COVID 19 patients and how will the oxygen be compensated for nature and wrote, “This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country has ever produced.” Netizens on Twitter are having a field day with memes and opinions on the account suspension.

