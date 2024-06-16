Swara Bhasker on being tagged controversial actor because of her opinions: 'Directors, producers, and distributors start speaking ill'

Swara Bhasker is not someone who has ever shied away from speaking her mind even when it cost her some crucial things in life. She was last seen on the big screen in 2022 and with movies that couldn’t even see enough Fridays. The actress who is quite politically vocal has suffered the consequences of not being silent which according to Swara Bhasker wasn’t an option for her.

Swara Bhasker says her decision to speak on matters that matter is a conscious decision

While speaking to Connect Cine recently, the Sheer Qorma actor confessed that she didn’t want to act like a victim because she chose to go on this path. “I decided that I would be vocal and put forth my opinion on issues. I could’ve chosen to stay silent. There was no need for me to write an open letter, expressing my discontent on the Johar scene in Padmaavat. Mujhe koi zarurat nahin thi,” Swara shared.

But it was all because she wanted to stay true to herself. She said that people may have complaints against me, may like or despise her but even the haters cannot claim that she is a lair or fake or pretentious. She admitted, “Agar main yeh sab nahin kehti to ghut ghut ke mar jati.”

Swara Bhasker on paying the price of her opinions

In the same conversation, the Veere Di Wedding actress admitted that her opinions did have consequences. For her, acting was her biggest passion and greatest love. She loved acting and wanted to do many roles and acting assignments.

“I didn’t get as many chances as I wanted. There is a cost to not getting so many acting projects, including financial and emotional,” Swara confessed.

She further added, “I am tagged as a controversial actor. Directors, producers, and distributors start speaking ill of you. Aapki ek image ban jati hai.” It’s not that it doesn’t worry Swara but she feels she has to manage to stay afloat but what does ‘hurt’ her is that she didn’t have her fill of the thing she loves the most — acting.

On the work front, Swara has Mrs Falani, eyeing a release date for over a year now.

