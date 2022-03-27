Swara Bhasker opens up on meeting 'dynamic talent' like Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh at pre-Oscars event.

Swara Bhasker was one of the many desi actors who attended the pre-Oscars event a few days. While the glamorous ceremony is all set to take place in a few hours, the run-up to the Oscars saw several galas being held by the Academy. One such gala was to celebrate South Asian excellency. Hosted by actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others, the event saw this year's several nominees in attendance.

Swara Bhasker also attended the gala and opened up on meeting 'dynamic talent' like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lilly Singh, Kal Penn and Poorna Jagannathan among many others.

Recalling the gala, Swara revealed, "It was a lovely, vibrant, warm evening with very dynamic talent in the room. There were lots of really interesting, creative, talented people. It was really nice to be there and to see our own people excelling in Hollywood, and, you know, celebrating each other. The nicest thing about it was the sense of fraternity, sense of camaraderie and the sense of unity and identity as something that can be also enabling and empowering for each other."

When asked if she is keen on exploring Hollywood, Swara quipped, "Well, never say never."

Swara added, "The world is so global now, and because of streaming platforms and social media, you don’t have to be confined to the boundaries of your country. We tell stories, which are universal and have the power to cross boundaries. This year, India’s Writing with Fire is in the race to win an Oscar, which shows how the very Indian story resonated internationally. It is great that Indian talent and South Asian stories are being appreciated in the West."

