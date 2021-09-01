Swara Bhasker parties the night away with the coolest bride Rhea Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor; INSIDE PHOTOS

Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor share a great bond with each other and we all know about that. Well, the latest pictures Swara posted on her Instagram stories is proof of this bond. It looks like Swara had a blast last night with the Kapoor sisters and we cannot get over the fact that Rhea, Sonam and Swara looked so gorgeous. It looks like the actresses had an early weekend as their celebration went on till late in the night.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Swara Bhasker posted a series of pictures from a fun night. In the first story, she posted a picture with Rhea Kapoor. Rhea looked stunning in a white gown with thin straps. Swara wrote, “with the latest and coolest bride on the block…@rheakapoor making marriage seem like a vibe!” on the picture. In the next picture, she posed with Nora Fatehi and wrote “the hottest peeps in the room..and me!”. In the third story, we can see wearing a black dress and looking gorgeous as she smiles posing with Shehla Khan and Swara Bhasker. Then comes a picture of the ladies in black, Sonam and Swara looking breathtakingly gorgeous in their black attire. Swara posted a heart emoji on the picture.

Take a look:

Recently Swara Bhasker posted a picture from her ‘grihapravesh’ ceremony as she moved into her new house. Her ‘grihapravesh’ ceremony was completely traditional and spiritual. Swara looked stunning in her Saree as she performed ‘havan’ and posed with a bunch of ‘pandits’ that helped her perform the ritual.

