Swara Bhasker REACTS to delay in Aryan Khan’s bail; Calls it ‘Pure harassment’

In what came as a recent update in Aryan Khan’s drugs case, the sessions court has reserved the order on his bail application till October 20. This happened during the hearing today wherein both the parties had presented their arguments in the matter. While the court is yet to pronounce their verdict on the bail application, Swara Bhasker has expressed her disappointment over the delay in bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son and shared the same on micro blogging site Twitter.

Reacting to delay in Aryan Khan’s delay, the Veere Di Wedding actress called it harassment for the child and his entire family. She wrote, “#AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail Pure harassment!” Apart from Swara, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also reacted to the matter and stated that while he respects everyone doing their job in the case, he is disappointed with the extension of Aryan’s jail time. “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Swara Bhasker’s tweet for Aryan Khan:

Meanwhile, several celebs have come out in Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s support. While celebs like Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have been papped at SRK’s residence to support him during this tough time, Hrithik Roshan also penned an open letter for Aryan. He wrote, “These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there.”