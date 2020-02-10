Swara Bhasker REACTS to girls getting molested by drunk men in Gargi college in New Delhi; Calls it ‘Madness’

After a few female students were molested during a fest by drunk men, social media users came out in support of them. Bollywood star Swara Bhasker too came out in support of the molested college students on social media.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is among the few stars who has openly voiced their opinions on social and political issues. Recently, Swara was actively involved in protesting against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University along with a few other Bollywood stars. Now, the Veere Di Wedding star has come out in support of female students who were molested by a group of drunk men who entered the college during the fest. Reportedly, the incident took place on February 6, 2020, when a fest was going on in Gargi College, New Delhi.

As per a report in NDTV, a few girls took to social media to share their ordeal of being molested by a group of drunk men who entered their college during a fest that was going on. Despite security and police present, reportedly the girls had to face molestation at the hands of drunk men. Swara retweeted the screenshots of the ordeal of the girls and expressed her anger on the situation inside a college in Delhi. The actress even called it ‘Madness.’

Swara wrote, “What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful.” Meanwhile, the report of NDTV stated that the girls complained that despite the presence of security men between the age of 30-35 entered the college campus and molested them during the fest. The students claimed that they had visual proof of the drunk men smoking on campus. Meanwhile, Swara recently also cast her vote during the New Delhi elections and shared photos post polling on social media too.

Check out the tweet:

What the hell is going on in #Delhi

Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful https://t.co/AO2K8rp9gN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 9, 2020

