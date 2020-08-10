Swara Bhasker reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s appeal to SC: She is being subjected to a dangerous media trial

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and appealed against the media trial. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Swara Bhasker urged the media to let the law decide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has grabbed the nation’s attention over the past few weeks. Recently, after Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others and levelled several serious allegations against her, she moved to Supreme Court seeking transfer of case to Mumbai from Bihar. On Monday, Rhea further appealed to the Supreme Court against the media trial that was being done in Sushant’s case. Reacting to it, Swara Bhasker shared her thoughts in a tweet.

Swara took to social media to express how she felt that Rhea was being subjected to a ‘bizarre & dangerous media trial’ and that she urged them to stop doing so and let the law decide the late actor’s case. She further hoped that the apex court would take into consideration what is happening in the media in Rhea and Sushant’s case. On Monday, it came to light that Rhea appealed against the media trial that was being done in Sushant’s case.

A part of Swara’s tweet reads, “Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice.”

Take a look at Swara Bhasker’s tweet on Rhea Chakraborty:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rhea along with Showik Chakraborty, and their father arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s office for another round of interrogation pertaining to the money laundering allegations that were reportedly levelled against them. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna after which the Bihar Government transferred the case to Centre for CBI probe and they approved the same. CBI has reportedly filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others and will soon begin a probe. Rhea’s transfer petition will be heard on August 11 in Supreme Court.

