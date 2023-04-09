Swara Bhasker receives a special birthday wish from husband Fahad Ahmad: 'Thank you for completing me..'

Actress Swara Bhasker recently got married to her beau Fahad Ahmad in an intimate ceremony. After opting for a court marriage, the duo hosted wedding festivities in Delhi and it was quite a star-studded affair. Today, Swara is celebrating her birthday and on this special occasion, Fahad took to social media to wish her. He shared a picture with his wife Swara and penned a beautiful note for her.

Swara Bhasker gets a sweet birthday wish from her husband Fahad Ahmad

In his birthday note, Fahad called Swara 'bhai'. He even said that he feels 'blessed' to have a friend and mentor like her. Fahad's tweet read, "Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from twitter. Thank you for completing me in every aspect,m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u. I love you my heart. P.S-bhai is gender neutral." Have a look:

Fahad even shared a video on his Instagram handle that featured candid moments from their wedding. He also shared glimpses of their dating days. Along with the video, Fahad used Kishore Kumar's song Tum Aa Gaye Ho in the backdrop. He wrote, "Happy birthday love @reallyswara. Thank you for being amazing friend, mentor and now companion."

Meanwhile, Swara announced her marriage to Fahad in February on social media. She shared a beautiful video that showcased their relationship journey. The duo first met during the CAA protest. Along with the video, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours."

