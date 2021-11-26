Swara Bhasker REVEALS she is set to adopt a child: Cannot wait to be a parent

Swara Bhasker dominated the headlines today as she made a decision to adopt a child and share it with the media. According to the reports, she has registered herself as a Prospective Adoptive Parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and is on the waiting list to adopt a child.

According to a report in Indian Express, Swara in a statement said, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience.”

She further added, “I also spoke to some officials at CARA who were very helpful and helped me understand the process. Finally after all this research, I spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I completed all the formalities and I am now a PAP on CARA. I know the waiting period is long- often as long as 3 years but I cannot wait to be a parent to a child by adoption.”

Swara was last seen in several OTT projects including Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. The actress is all set to play an investigative officer yet again in an upcoming murder mystery Mimamsa. Talking about Mimamsa, Swara Bhasker had said in a statement to Indian Express, “The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot, and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it. This was also the first film I shot for after lockdown last year, and that makes the movie extremely special to me, and it helped me have a sense of gratitude for the work I do.”

Also Read: A look into Swara Bhasker’s ‘grihapravesh’ filled with traditions & rituals; PICS inside