Swara Bhasker reveals why Kareena Kapoor Khan is a legend and a whole mood; Here’s how Kareena reacted to her

Swara Bhasker shared a hilarious video on Instagram from promotional interviews of Veere Di Wedding and Kareena Kapoor zoning out throughout the talk is a whole mood onto itself.

Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor Khan worked together on Rhea Kapoor’s production Veere Di Wedding and bonded together to become best of friends. The film worked wonders and their comradery got appreciated by the audience. From that film, , Rhea Kapoor, Kareena and Swara became a strong bond of friendship, love, and mutual admiration. The bond hilarious turn when Swara shared a funny video on her Instagram edited by a user to compile all the zoning out bits of Kareena Kapoor from a promotional interview of Veere Di Wedding.

In the video, Kareena could be seen zoning out clearly multiple times and responding not to the interviewer but by judging the expressions of her co-stars at the time of the question. The video puts a lot of funny thoughts on text with Kareena zoning out to which Swara wrote in her post, “There are many reasons why @kareenakapoorkhan is a legend! Here is just one of them” Kareena responded to Swara’s story and reposted it on her handle while captioning it with multiple laugh emojis in the form of agreeing to her and sharing her sentiments.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’ in a supporting yet brilliant character. She will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the parallel lead and the production work on shooting has been finished. Laal Singh Chaddha does not have an official release date yet but it might release in 2021 December. Kareena has also signed up for a strong part in directorial Takht starring and in the lead.

