Swara Bhasker on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She had been pronounced guilty by the media many weeks ago’

Actress Swara Bhasker is joining the list of celebs who are voicing their support for Rhea Chakraborty on her arrest and the issues surrounding Sushant Singh's Rajput's death case. In a new interview with NDTV, the Veere Di Wedding actress said that Rhea Chakraborty had been pronounced guilty by the media even before the trial, and called out the "voyeuristic" behaviour and "shamelessness" surrounding the actor.

When asked about Rhea’s current situation, Swara said: “I haven't followed the day to day update but I have heard that she was arrested by NCB for procuring weed. I don't want to comment too much but my understanding is that NDCP act is a very fact-specific act with detailed facts with the quantity of drugs, the type of use, of course, I don't endorse the use of any kind of substance. But I will say that Rhea had been pronounced guilty by the media trial many weeks ago.”

“It seems that we were just waiting for her to be arrested for any reason. Be it murder, abetment to suicide, money laundering, siphoning of funds, and when other such charges laid on her doorstep failed and 3 central agencies weren't able to find anything I guess we are now going to be satisfied by being arrested for buying pot."

She added: “What Rhea has been subjected to is absolutely horrifying and as a young person from that industry it's very relatable and scary. The fact that social media allegations could lead to a person getting alleged of such serious crimes.” “I think what has happened with Rhea is shameful and shocking and no one is innocent in this, we all are responsible,” she stated.

