  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Swara Bhasker on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She had been pronounced guilty by the media many weeks ago’

Swara Bhasker voices support for Rhea Chakraborty post her arrest. In a recent interview, she said that “Rhea had been pronounced guilty by the media many weeks ago.”
26590 reads Mumbai
Swara Bhasker on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She had been pronounced guilty by the media many weeks ago’Swara Bhasker on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She had been pronounced guilty by the media many weeks ago’
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Swara Bhasker is joining the list of celebs who are voicing their support for Rhea Chakraborty on her arrest and the issues surrounding Sushant Singh's Rajput's death case. In a new interview with NDTV, the Veere Di Wedding actress said that Rhea Chakraborty had been pronounced guilty by the media even before the trial, and called out the "voyeuristic" behaviour and "shamelessness" surrounding the actor. 

 

When asked about Rhea’s current situation, Swara said: “I haven't followed the day to day update but I have heard that she was arrested by NCB for procuring weed. I don't want to comment too much but my understanding is that NDCP act is a very fact-specific act with detailed facts with the quantity of drugs, the type of use, of course, I don't endorse the use of any kind of substance. But I will say that Rhea had been pronounced guilty by the media trial many weeks ago.” 

 

“It seems that we were just waiting for her to be arrested for any reason. Be it murder, abetment to suicide, money laundering, siphoning of funds, and when other such charges laid on her doorstep failed and 3 central agencies weren't able to find anything I guess we are now going to be satisfied by being arrested for buying pot."

 

She added: “What Rhea has been subjected to is absolutely horrifying and as a young person from that industry it's very relatable and scary. The fact that social media allegations could lead to a person getting alleged of such serious crimes.” “I think what has happened with Rhea is shameful and shocking and no one is innocent in this, we all are responsible,” she stated.

 

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: Everyone loves witch hunt unless it's someone else's being hunted

Credits :NDTV, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Swara and gang has become a joke.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

A druggie’s opinion is invalid.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement