Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha hail Diljit Dosanjh over his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut; Call him a 'star'

Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have come out in support of Diljit Dosanjh over his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut. Here’s what these actresses have to say.

, who is known to speak her mind, has come under the radar of many Punjabi actors owing to her controversial tweet about an elderly Sikh woman. For the unversed, the actress had shared a tweet misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had said that the woman had joined the protest for a meagre price of Rs 100. Though she later deleted the tweet, many Punjabi actors including Sargun Mehta, Himanshi Khurana and Prince Narula have slammed her for the same. And, joining them is Diljit Dosanjh. But soon after the Punjabi superstar and the Queen actress got in an ugly war of words on Twitter over farmers’ protests.

And, now in the latest development, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have hailed the Udta Punjab star. Swara tweeted, “Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!”

Richa on the other hand, wrote in Punjabi, “Seriously, tussi saareyan nu public interest vichon daas ne aa , pubjabiyan naal lado ni plz (Seriously, I am telling this to all of you in public interest. Don’t get into fights with Punjabis please).”

Check out the tweets below:

Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! @diljitdosanjh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 3, 2020

Seriously, tussi saareyan nu public interest vichon daas ne aa , pubjabiyan naal lado ni plz — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 3, 2020

#KangnaRanaut has been calling names and mudslinging hindi film industry for months now. She has taken names of top stars producers directors and called them druggies, molesters and what not. No one spoke @diljitdosanjh has taken this bully by the horns. BRAVO SHER-PUTAR . — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) December 3, 2020

Besides, Swara and Richa, many others have hailed Diljit’s over his spat with Kangana. While sharing a video Diljit had earlier tweeted, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything). Hitting back at him, Kangana had called Diljit “ Ka Paltu” and the Punjabi singer had lashed out at her in a series of tweets.

