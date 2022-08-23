Swara Bhasker says she is tired of playing ‘dabang’ characters: As an actor, you want to do new things

After years of successfully playing feisty, independent characters, Swara Bhasker is in a mood to shift gears. Meanwhile, she got an opportunity to flip the perception of her fierce on-screen image with her latest film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, where she plays a docile woman Shivangi. Her character is a shy, vulnerable woman, who seeks permission from her husband for everything she does. The Tanu Weds Manu actress told Indian Express that when she was approached for the film, writer director Kamal Pandey had offered her another part but she wanted to shake things up.

Swara Bhasker on her character in Jahaan Chaar Yaar

“I told him that I’m tired of this ‘dabang’ reputation of mine. I’m fed up of this reputation, which only gets me into trouble unnecessarily. I asked him to offer me a character which is the most shy among the four roles. The kind who does everything after asking her husband, be it stepping out of the house or cooking.

Talking about her character during the trailer launch of her film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Swara said, “This is something I have never done in my life, because I obviously don’t have a husband, and I haven’t even sought permission for this from my father. So, I got an opportunity to do something which I have never done in my life. It’s a beautiful character.”

Talking about her characters in her previous films, Swara said, “I do like ‘dabang’ characters. My character in Tanu Weds Manu was a vocal, opinionated woman. Even the one in Raanjhanaa had a lot of personality. In Nil Battey Sannata, there was a strong mother while Anaarkali of Aarah had a fiery character. Even Veere Di Wedding featured a fearless woman, who lives on her own terms. “As an actor, you want to do new things. Every role is a learning. If I’m not learning, it’ll reflect on my performance. I won’t be able to do anything new and my craft would stagnate. Shivangi is someone I haven’t played before,” she added.

Backed by producer Vinod Bachchan, Jahaan Chaar Yaar follows four middle class women, who, to break the monotony of their lives, head to Goa. The movie also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The film is set to release theatrically on September 16.