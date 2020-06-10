  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Swara Bhasker says this is a time of great difficulty but also of great hope

Actress Swara Bhasker has helped 22 workers stuck in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to return home in Bihar.
6371 reads Mumbai
Swara Bhasker says this is a time of great difficulty but also of great hopeSwara Bhasker says this is a time of great difficulty but also of great hope
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I am using my Twitter account as a platform for something constructive and participating in the relief efforts around COVID 19. I have been collaborating with different groups and individuals and then heard of these migrants stuck in Vizag," Swara said.

"I was so pleased with the whole prompt actions taken by the police and especially IPS Vishal Gunni. He got in touch with the district collector in Vizag and processed everything within 4-5 days. Meanwhile, I was in touch with the migrants and got their payments cleared after speaking to their project manager who was also very co-operative. They also had some cash for their journey back to Bihar in a bus arranged by Vizag district administration, which was very quick," she added.

The actress feels "this is a time of great difficulty but also of great hope".

"Because I have seen people within the bureaucracy and system who have come to help the migrants. This has also been my experience when 100 migrants were stuck out of Bahadurgarh. The administration of Haryana was very helpful. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me and the migrants, especially Vishal Gunni, Mohammad Shaheen, the AP police and Haryana Administration," she added.

Earlier, Swara opened up how she is using social media to get in touch with stranded people, and helping them get home.

"I drove from Mumbai to Delhi when my mother fractured her shoulder and I felt very guilty about the fact that I was able to make the road trip but lakhs of Indians could not get to their homes," Swara said.

"So once I came to Delhi, I started collaborating with organisations and NGOs that have been working with certain leaders to send migrants home. I started collecting information via social media about who was stuck where, calling them and ensuring that they got seats on buses or trains that were leaving Delhi. It is completely a team effort and I'm humbled to see how hard people and on ground volunteers are working to make a difference," she added.

The actress helped 1350 migrants get tickets in Shramik special trains to send them home to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. She also distributed footwear to those who couldn't afford it and distributed daily essentials to the migrants.

Also Read Swara Bhaskar travels from Mumbai to Delhi by road during lockdown for her ailing mother

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement