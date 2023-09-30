Swara Bhasker shares adorable PICS of baby girl Raabiyaa with Fahad Ahmad as they celebrate her 'chatthi'

Swara Bhasker is an actress known for her strong acting skills as well as someone who is vocal on important issues. Recently, the Raanjhanaa actress became a proud mother of a baby girl, named Raabyaa. To celebrate the sixth day of her birth, Swara and her husband Fahad Ahmad, recently did 'Chatthi' at their home.

Swara Bhasker shares cute picture of daughter from Chatthi

Today, on September 30th, Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad organized a Chatthi, which is to celebrate the sixth day of a newborn. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share some cute pictures from this occasion. In the first story, the couple can be seen adoring their daughter Raabyaa. It's caption read in Hindi, "Raabiyaa Rama Ahmed Ki Chaathi (Raabiyaa Rama Ahmed's Chatthi)."

She also shared pictures of all the family members from both sides who attended the Chatthi. The actress called them, "Raabiyaa's tribe."

Swara Bhasker gave birth to a baby girl on September 23rd

In June, Swara announced her pregnancy and also shared pictures with her husband where her baby bump was visible. The caption read, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together!" She then stated that she is feeling "blessed, grateful, excited and clueless."

On September 25th, she took to Instagram to announce the big news of her delivery. She shared some adorable pictures of their daughter Raabyaa along with her husband Fahad Ahmad. She wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."

Swara met Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in 2019 during the CAA-NRC protests. The two started dating afterward and got married on January 6 in court this year. The actress announced her marriage this February and the couple threw a big wedding bash in March which was attended by close friends and relatives.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the 2022 female buddy comedy movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar which failed to impress the audience. She will be next seen playing nine different characters in a film titled Mrs. Falani.

