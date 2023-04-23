Swara Bhasker shares glimpses of her first Eid post-marriage with Fahad Ahmad-PICS

Swara Bhasker, a Bollywood actress known for her unconventional choice of films in her career got married to social activist Fahad Ahmad in February this year. The couple made headlines owing to the photos and videos of their wedding festivities. The news of the wedding came as a surprise to the fans as the photos and videos were uploaded a few days later. The actress in her recent post shared with her fans glimpses of her first Eid celebrations post-marriage.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s Eid celebrations

Swara Bhasker took to her official Twitter account to share photos of Eid celebrations. The actress dolled up in traditional ethnic and the couple complemented each other in pink. Swara wore a pink sharara set with printed floral motifs all over and paired it with a blue dupatta. She kept her hair open and paired chunky silver jhumkas with the outfit. Fahad wore a blush pink kurta with an overcoat and white pyjamas. Swara also uploaded the photos on her Instagram account and shared outfit details.

Swara dropped a series of photos with the caption, “पहली ईद! #NewBeginnings #EidMubarak2023 @FahadZirarAhmad” The couple posed together for one snap and also posted photos with their family members. Fahad retweeted the photo where the couple is posing and wished his followers on the auspicious occasion.

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Beautiful jodi”, while another commented, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family.” Joking about celebrities losing their blue ticks, one fan commented, “Is Eid pe Swara ji ko blue tick gift kar do.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Swara celebrated her birthday. Uploading photos of her celebration in which she was seen with her mother, husband and other family members, she wrote, “A year older, probably none the wiser, but a whole lot happier! Thank you for the wishes, greetings & kind words insta family! Sorry unable to respond individually to everyone.. but feeling so blessed and grateful to bask in the love of friends family & well wishers! Celebrating a special b’day with my fave peeps in my fave dress from @mohammed.mazhar.official & a delicious cheesecake from @cocobloom.in”

