Swara Bhasker shares love-filled PICS with hubby Fahad Ahmad as he gets her flowers; fans are all hearts

Actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad earlier this year. The lovebirds were absorbing their marital bliss when their little bundle of joy, Raabiyaa, stepped into their world. Notably, Swara keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on her social media account.

Recently, the Raanjhanaa actress shared some love-filled photos with her husband and expressed love for him as he got her flowers. Have a look at the couple’s pictures inside.

‘Look where your modest blooms brought us’: Swara Bhasker to Fahad Ahmad

Taking to her Instagram account this evening, our Nil Battey Sannata fame actress shared some love-dovey pictures with her husband Fahad Ahmad. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen drenched in colors, and in the rest, they can be seen striking a pose and being all smiles for the camera.

What makes Swara’s post even more remarkable is the way Fahad pampers her by getting her beautiful flowers, and in the post, she shared a picture of the same along with an endearing note. She wrote, “Hi @fahadzirarahmad ! I once told you I don’t like roses. One year ago you searched all of Bombay but didn’t find the elusive Nargis .. you brought these flowers instead.. I’d say they worked Look where your modest blooms brought us #notananniversarypost.”



Have a look at the photos below.

Fans go gaga over Swara’s romantic post

As the actress shared the post on her Instagram account, a heap of reactions came flowing into the comment section of her post. “Beautiful,” said a fan, and another fan remarked, “So cute both of looking together lots of love to you guys be happy always.”

The Veere Di Wedding star’s post has left the internet abuzz as many fans dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of Swara Bhasker’s post, expressing their love for the pictures.

More about Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s journey

The two lovebirds had met each other back in December 2019 during the protests going on for the CAA-NRC. Notably, while Swara belongs to the world of cinema, Fahad is a politician affiliated with the Samajwadi Party. The duo got married in February 2023.

