Swara Bhasker shares memorable moments with Lilly Singh, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley at Hollywood bash.

Swara Bhasker has been making some noise on social media for her attendance at the pre-Oscars party. She recently attended an Oscars gala to celebrate South Asian excellency. Hosted by actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others, the event saw this year's several nominees in attendance. Apart from this, Swara also made her presence felt at a special dinner that was hosted by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley to celebrate South Asian culture.

The dinner saw Swara in attendance along with other big names such as Kal Penn, Ritesh Rajan, Sophia Ali, Liza Koshy, Sujata Day, Lilly Singh and Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani among others. While it has been a \few days since the dinner was held, Swara took to Twitter to share a couple of photos.

The actress also wished Simone for her spectacular performance in Bridgerton season 2. Sharing the photos, Swara wrote, "Thank you @netflix @netflixgolden @TeenVogue @versharma for a spectacular evening! Big congratulations #SimoneAshley … Thouroughly enjoyed #bridgertonS2 #Kanthony all the way!!!!"

Take a look at Swara Bhasker's post:

For the grand event, Swara dazzled in a blingy maroon saree along with an embellished black strappy blouse. The actress also met Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling at another event. Speaking about it, Swara said, "It was a lovely, vibrant, warm evening with very dynamic talent in the room."

