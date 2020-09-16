  1. Home
Swara Bhasker SLAMS Kangana Ranaut for ‘sickening’ comment against Jaya Bachchan: Abuse me, respect elders

Today, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to lash out at Kangana Ranaut for her ‘sickening’ comment over Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment; Take a look
Swara Bhasker slams Kangana RanautSwara Bhasker SLAMS Kangana Ranaut for ‘sickening’ comment against Jaya Bachchan: Abuse me, respect elders
It all started when Kangana Ranaut tagged Bollywood as a ‘gutter’ when she spoke up about the Bollywood drug cartel and how 99 per cent of Bollywood stars are drug addicts, and following this, Jaya Bachchan, in Rajya Sabha session, lashed out at Kangana for vilifying Bollywood and defaming it as the veteran actress said, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai (they bite the hand that feeds, it’s wrong)…” 

Later, Kangana Ranaut had hit back at Jaya Bachchan and questioned her whether she would have said the same thing if her son Abhishek Bachchan would have complained of harassment or her daughter Shweta Bachchan would have been drugged as a teenager. Also, in the wake of Jaya’s thali statement, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi…”

Later, Swara Bhasker replied to Kangana’s thali comment and calling it ‘sickening’, Swara wrote, “Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! बस करो please. अपने ज़हन की गंदगी ख़ुद तक सीमित रखो, गाली देनी है तो मुझे दो.. मैं तुम्हारी बकवासें ख़ुशी ख़ुशी सुनूँगी और यह कीचड़ कुश्ती लड़ूँगी तुम्हारे साथ। बड़ों की इज़्ज़त भारतीय संस्कृति का पहला सबक़ है- और तुम तो कथित राष्ट्रवादी हो।…” After Jaya Bachchan’s parliamentary speech, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Taapse Pannu, Hema Malini, Dia Mirza and others have lauded Jaya Bachchan for the speech. Also, after the speech, the Maharashtra government beefed up the security outside the Bachchan residence as a precautionary measure. 

Check out the post here:

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

how much more does Suar Bhaskar have to lick to get into Karan aunty camp she's desperate now

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

I only understand hindi, I cannot read it, kindly someone translate what she wrote. Thanks.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Agreed 1000%. This person wasn’t taught manners!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Can't find a single statement Kangana Ranaut hv insulted Jaya Bachchan. She has referred strictly her own struggles. The news traders hv always twisted Kangana's words & ths dumb actors like Swara Bhaskar every time proof their ignorance by attacking her & hence are slammed earning hatred from ppl.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Swara is a complete nonsense...get lost

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Suar is not getting drugs .His health is detoriating

Anonymous 2 hours ago

when tameezless elders speak then no need respect them...respect is earned...same goes for chamchees

Anonymous 2 hours ago

You have no tameez

Anonymous 2 hours ago

This argument made by Swara has no logic. Respect is something that is earned not automatically expected.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Now Swara will teach us about culture wow. Someone who destroying culture through her movies going to teach us.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Totally agree with Swara. Kangana has no TAMEEZ that how to talk with elders.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

AND you have ! ? Kangna doesn’t need your approval !

Anonymous 3 hours ago

So get lost you too with this shame women ! Now I am you elder and insulting you ! Si what is your reaction ? Haha

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jaya bachan is another alcoholic

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Arey thirdclass Swara Chupppp bethhhh naaaaaa

