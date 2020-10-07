Swara Bhasker takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut after AIIMS report rule out murder, asks if she will return awards

After AIIMS report rule out murder theory, Swara Bhasker takes an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut. Read tweet!

Today morning, right after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty in the Bollywood drug cartel in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to welcome the decision by the court. From Anubhav Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, to others, a host of stars took to social media to support the decision, and Swara Bhasker, while supporting the decision, took a dig at .

Yes, after AIIMS submitted the conclusive report to CBI, the agency reportedly said that their probe matches with that of AIIMS reports of SSR taking his own life. And soon after, Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???...” Well, earlier, during an interview, Kangana Ranaut had categorically said that Sushant did not die by suicide but was ‘murdered by the movie mafia’. And in an interview, the Queen actress had said that if she has said anything that she can’t testify, she will return her Padma Shri. In the interview, Kangana said, “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.

Earlier, Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head had told ANI that, “We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide.” After the AIIMS report, Sushant’s family and their lawyer Vikas Singh had raised doubts with the AIIMS report and the lawyer also wrote to the director of the CBI expressing doubt over the forensic report submitted by AIIMS Delhi team.

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

