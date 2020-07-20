  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Swara Bhasker takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut's 'B grade actress' remark: I think that was a compliment

Both Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker have outrightly responded to Kangana Ranaut's attack. While Taapsee gave her response in an interview, Swara took a jibe at the 'Queen' actress in a tweet.
5647 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut's 'B grade actress' remark: I think that was a compliment
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut left no stone unturned in her recent explosive interview with Republic TV where she revealed details about Sushant Singh Rajput's career and how the actor was 'systematically sabotaged' by Bollywood's bigwigs, according to her. During the interview, Kangana also attacked Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Javed Akhtar and took jibes at Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. For the unversed, Kangana said, "If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism." 

She also added that the women were better looking than star kids Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Both Taapsee and Swara have outrightly responded to Kangana's attack. While Taapsee gave her response in an interview, Swara took a jibe at the 'Queen' actress  in a tweet. 

Swara replied, "Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on." Check It Out: 

As for Taapsee, the actress said, "I am not going to give into this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being. Kangana has the right to have an opinion and so do I. And just because my opinion doesn’t match hers, doesn’t make me inferior."  To this, Kangana replied saying that the actors were trying to deviate from the subject of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Everyone here is supporting kangana okay fine .do support her because issue she is raising important .must be raised and supported .but sorry the way she is doing I kind of didn't like it .now everyone is saying she is praising the both and they are taking it in a wrong way ..silly guys can't you sense how she is playing she is taking revenge to each and every one who was against her.she is a damn good player.she is taking down every one who was against her one by one .she is doing it for shushaant ????? Come on guys.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

kangana said swara gets B grade films, but if swara believes she is a B grade actress then really can't do much about that

Anonymous 1 hour ago

True, Kangana supports swara even when she was attacked by people of her leaning. Shame on you swara!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement