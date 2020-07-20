Swara Bhasker takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut's 'B grade actress' remark: I think that was a compliment

Both Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker have outrightly responded to Kangana Ranaut's attack. While Taapsee gave her response in an interview, Swara took a jibe at the 'Queen' actress in a tweet.

left no stone unturned in her recent explosive interview with Republic TV where she revealed details about Sushant Singh Rajput's career and how the actor was 'systematically sabotaged' by Bollywood's bigwigs, according to her. During the interview, Kangana also attacked Bollywood personalities like , Aditya Chopra, Javed Akhtar and took jibes at , and Swara Bhasker. For the unversed, Kangana said, "If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism."

She also added that the women were better looking than star kids Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Both Taapsee and Swara have outrightly responded to Kangana's attack. While Taapsee gave her response in an interview, Swara took a jibe at the 'Queen' actress in a tweet.

Swara replied, "Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on." Check It Out:

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

As for Taapsee, the actress said, "I am not going to give into this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being. Kangana has the right to have an opinion and so do I. And just because my opinion doesn’t match hers, doesn’t make me inferior." To this, Kangana replied saying that the actors were trying to deviate from the subject of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews & confirming presence of movie mafia has bn killed but @reallyswara @taapsee & @richachadha trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has strtd for getting Justice for Sushant.Why? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 19, 2020

