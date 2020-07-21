  1. Home
Swara Bhasker talks about apologizing to Sushant Singh Rajput's family for taking his name during arguments

Swara Bhasker has recently shared a tweet in which she has talked about apologizing to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Check it out.
Everyone is aware of the shocking revelations and statements made by Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview with a news channel. Apart from talking about late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the nepotism row in Bollywood, she also went on to call Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ that sparked off a stir in the industry. Not only that but Taapsee and Swara also had an indirect war of words with Kangana Ranaut’s team over this matter.

Now, Swara Bhasker has recently shared a tweet in which she has talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress writes, “Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind.” The Veere Di Wedding star has also mentioned Dil Bechara here indirectly that is going to release in a few days.

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier, Swara had shared a long tweet as a response to Kangana Ranaut’s comments on her. Here’s what she wrote, “Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net I think this was a compliment! Thanks, Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor! Shine on.” Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, had also taken an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut on social media over her recent statements.

