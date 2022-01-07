Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19: Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste

Swara Bhasker is the latest actor to have tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress underwent an RT-PCR test after she developed symptoms on 5th January 2022. Swara took to her Instagram handle and shared the news in a note. “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening… and I’m taking all the necessary precautions,” she said. The actress further urged people who came in close contact to get themselves tested. “I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya’ll,” her note read.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ fame also informed that she has been experiencing fever, headache and loss of taste. “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolated & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone,” Swara shared along with the note.

Take a look:

Swara Bhasker was recently in the limelight as she made a decision to adopt. According to the reports, she has registered herself as a Prospective Adoptive Parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and is on the waiting list to adopt a child.

In terms of work, Swara was last seen in several OTT projects including Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.