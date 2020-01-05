Swara Bhasker trolled yet again as her claims of not having a birth certificate or passport goes viral

Swara's brief video clip went viral on Sunday as the actress revealed that she is scared of CAB and NRC since she does not have any valid identity proof.
2534 reads Mumbai
News,Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker trolled yet again as her claims of not having a birth certificate or passport goes viral.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is any Bollywood celebrity that tops the list of most trolled celebrities list, it is undoubtedly Swara Bhasker. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress was the centre of attention on Twitter yet again as she was trolled by many for her latest comments on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Swara's brief video clip went viral on Sunday as the actress can be heard saying in the video that she is scared of these Acts since she does not have any valid identity proof. 

In the viral video, Swara says, "Of course I'm scared. I don't have a birth certificate, passport or any legal documents. What will happen when the act gets implemented?" Reaction to Swara's statement was enormous as she quickly began trending on Twitter on Sunday evening. Many questioned about how does the actress manage to travel internationally without any passport. Some others also labelled her as an 'intruder'. 

One user wrote, "Failed Actress #SwaraBhaskar recently said that how will she prove her citizenship when she doesn't have PAN, Passport or other things! But she regularly calls up her agent through her Mobile Phone & books tickets for Foreign Travel & calls her CA & files Income Tax Returns!" While another said, "Only #Swarabhaskar can visit the world without passport #SwaraBhaskar." 

Take a look at the video and some of the reactions on Twitter:   

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement