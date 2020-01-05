Swara Bhasker trolled yet again as her claims of not having a birth certificate or passport goes viral

Swara's brief video clip went viral on Sunday as the actress revealed that she is scared of CAB and NRC since she does not have any valid identity proof.

If there is any Bollywood celebrity that tops the list of most trolled celebrities list, it is undoubtedly Swara Bhasker. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress was the centre of attention on Twitter yet again as she was trolled by many for her latest comments on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Swara's brief video clip went viral on Sunday as the actress can be heard saying in the video that she is scared of these Acts since she does not have any valid identity proof.

In the viral video, Swara says, "Of course I'm scared. I don't have a birth certificate, passport or any legal documents. What will happen when the act gets implemented?" Reaction to Swara's statement was enormous as she quickly began trending on Twitter on Sunday evening. Many questioned about how does the actress manage to travel internationally without any passport. Some others also labelled her as an 'intruder'.

One user wrote, "Failed Actress #SwaraBhaskar recently said that how will she prove her citizenship when she doesn't have PAN, Passport or other things! But she regularly calls up her agent through her Mobile Phone & books tickets for Foreign Travel & calls her CA & files Income Tax Returns!" While another said, "Only #Swarabhaskar can visit the world without passport #SwaraBhaskar."

Take a look at the video and some of the reactions on Twitter:

#SwaraBhaskar @ReallySwara one who didn't shown up any documents till days but still luxury life, barking at her best..Shameful lady of the decade — Madhu Ballekere (@ballekere_madhu) January 5, 2020

Swara Bhaskar, if you don't have Birth certificate

Proof

Passport

Then who in the blue hell are you? How you got admission in Schools/College? And how the hell you got a degree of "Master in Sociology"? May be your UrbanNaxal Professors helped you!pic.twitter.com/dWty95IVBl — Abhishek Narsingh (@AmanPradyuman) January 5, 2020

So @ReallySwara travels abroad but can't prove she is a citizen of India:#SwaraBhaskar pic.twitter.com/8x2LnfalkT — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) January 5, 2020

Failed Actress #SwaraBhaskar recently said that how will she prove her citizenship when she doesn't have PAN, Passport or other things! But she regularly calls up her agent through her Mobile Phone & books tickets for Foreign Travel & calls her CA & files Income Tax Returns! — Kirti Tiwari (@ikirtitiwari) January 5, 2020

Don't tell anybody that #SwaraBhaskar has Voted without voter ID Card. pic.twitter.com/2rpViZCz9B — Lovekesh Pal (@LovekeshPal) January 5, 2020

#SwaraBhaskar is the biggest employer in india who is giving works to bjp it cell employees to work in three shifts.

@ReallySwara you are generating employment opportunities. — ashok (@buddha2019) January 5, 2020

