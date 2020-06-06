Swara Bhasker on Twitter trending #ArrestSwaraBhaskar; says 'That is why celebrities raise voices for Elephant

Netizens have taken to Twitter to trend #ArrestSwaraBhaskar as she raised her voice post rejection of Safoora Zargar's bail plea. The actress has now replied to trolls with a strong tweet.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has always been the subject of trolls on Twitter for simply giving her opinion, be it about the CAA and NRC issue or simply something that has been going on in the country by and large. However, it looks like an old video from during the protests has been doing the rounds on the internet and it comes after she lent her support to Safoora Zargar, whose bail plea was rejected yet again.

Twitterati has taken to trend #ArrestSwaraBhaskar and in no time, this is what many have been talking about. None the less, Swara is not one to stay quiet and once she noticed the trend gaining momentum, she went on to share a screenshot of the hashtags trendings and wrote, "And that my friends.. is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants! #safoorazargar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar #bizarrebuttrue." In fact, soon, Richa Chaddha too sent out her support to the actress and quoting her tweet, wrote, "Hear, hear... well-intentioned, hyper-woke twitter verse... (yes, am talking to all 20 of you)...this is for you too. It is entirely possible to AMPLIFY the voices of those who speak up, without attacking those who choose silence."

Check out Swara Bhasker's tweet here:

And that my friends.. is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants! #safoorazargar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar #bizarrebuttrue pic.twitter.com/Nn3k3x8Nlv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 6, 2020

For the universe, Safoora Zargar has been in jail after being arrested under FIR 59, and is a research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia. What has made everyone paying extra attention to this case is that she is 21 weeks pregnant, and while many are of the opposite opinion from Swara, the Veere Di Wedding actress had stood her ground and has denounced the court's decision of denying her bail.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker gets nostalgic as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha & her film Veere Di Wedding turns 2

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×