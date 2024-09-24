Swara Bhasker's hubby Fahad Ahmad says only thing common between us is our 's*xual orientation'; reveals overcoming 'caste, religion' related barriers

Actress Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, a political activist and Samajwadi Party leader, in 2023. The couple recently shared insights into how they navigated their differences, including class background and caste. Fahad Ahmad remarked, “The only thing common was our s*xual orientation, we both are straight. We have crossed all barriers, of caste, religion, cities-villages, class.”

During a recent episode of the podcast Couple of Things, hosted by actor Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad discussed their first meeting in December 2019. Fahad highlighted their lack of common ground, noting their different backgrounds.

He mentioned that while Swara came from a family with a strong academic background—her mother a JNU professor and her father a respected naval officer—his family had a different educational experience, with no one having completed high school. Fahad himself was the first in his family to pursue higher education, eventually earning a PhD from the Tata Institute.

Fahad continued by emphasizing the significant urban-rural divide between them, noting his roots in a small area near Bareilly, which isn't even classified as a district. He pointed out their differing religious backgrounds, with him identifying as a Pasmanda Muslim from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and Swara being a Brahmin.

Advertisement

The only shared aspect they found was their heterosexual orientation. Despite these differences, Fahad expressed that they have successfully navigated various barriers related to caste, religion, geography, and class. He acknowledged the challenges of their relationship but also highlighted the joy and fun that comes with overcoming those obstacles together.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Swara expressed her admiration for Fahad’s refreshing honesty, contrasting it with the more cautious demeanor often seen in the entertainment industry. She remarked on his candid nature and said, “He is really candid, honest. He will speak his mind no matter where in front of who. People from our field, the media and entertainment industry, will be conscious of how we are looking, what are we speaking. We will try to fit in and when I met him, it was the first thing I noticed about him.”

Swara and Fahad met during a protest in 2020 and married on February 16 the following year under the Special Marriage Act. They welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, on September 23 and recently celebrated her first birthday, sharing joyful moments on Instagram. The couple posted photos from the celebration, including a sweet moment with Raabiyaa blowing out the candles on her cake, along with Swara's father, C. Uday Bhasker.

Advertisement

Other highlights featured Swara riding a toy car with Raabiyaa and Fahad lifting their daughter joyfully. Swara, dressed in white, and Fahad in a black tee, accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt message expressing her deep love and gratitude for Raabiyaa.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which premiered in 2022.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad celebrate 1st birthday of daughter Raabiyaa; actress pens heartfelt note: 'You are the answer to all my prayers'