Swaraj Kaushal sides with Anupam Kher & calls Naseeruddin Shah a delusional man in his Twitter post

Swaraj Kaushal sides with Anupam Kher and hits back at Naseeruddin Shah in a series of Twitter posts.

Naseeruddin Shah recently took a dig at Anupam Kher calling him a 'clown' and denouncing him for his political beliefs. In an interview with The Wire, while Naseeruddin Shah lauded for her JNU visit, he said that Anupam Kher should not be taken seriously. He spoke about Deepika's gesture hailing her for her brave act as she visited the JNU campus after the masked mob attacks on the students in order to extend them her support, risking her career.

In his counter reply, Anupam Kher posted a video of himself on Twitter where he addressed the issue and retorted to Naseeruddin's comment. In his video, Anupam Kher said that he doesn't take Naseeruddin Shah's statements seriously. He has never badmouthed him but he believes that he has lived his entire life in frustration owing to the substances that he's been consuming. Despite tasting success, he's a frustrated man. He further said that if Naseeruddin can criticise Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, , Virat Kohli and others then he considers himself to be keeping good company. He also hit back at the actor saying that if he wishes to stay in the news for a day or two by mocking him, he'd like to gift him this happiness.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

Going by Twitter, the late politician Sushma Swaraj’s husband, lawyer Swaraj Kaushal has recently come out in support of Anupam Kher. Swaraj Kaushal sided with Anupam and bashed Naseeruddin Shah in a series of twitter posts.

Mr.Naseeruddin Shah : I am one of the contemporaries of Anupam Kher. I have known him for 47 years and more. I was doing my law and @AnupamPKher and @KirronKherBJP were studying theatre under the legendary Director Balwant Gargi. pic.twitter.com/NLjY140k1H — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

"You speak of apathy and discrimination. When you do all the blabbering, it is your 'conscience'. When Anupam speaks his pain on being declared homeless in his own country, it is 'psychophancy'. You are being thankless to the country that gave you everything. Kirron has been twice elected as a Member of Parliament. Anupam is a star in his own right. Look at his response. It is that of a gentleman. When you spoke, you looked small and petty. Suffice it to say that your anger is your frustration", he wrote.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah on Anupam Kher supporting the government: I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously

Credits :Twitter

Read More