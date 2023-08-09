Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Mahesh Manjrekar reveals why Randeep Hooda’s interference made him quit the film

Randeep Hooda will be soon seen in his upcoming Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He will be also making his directorial debut with this movie and also helm the project as a producer. The talented actor will also be playing the lead role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie. Besides the actor, other producers of the film include Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Yogesh Rahar. Now, in a recent interview, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar revealed that he was to direct the film, but later he backed out owing to Hooda's interference in the film.

Mahesh Manjrekar on why backed out from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mahesh Manjrekar, credited with directing acclaimed films like Vaastav: The Reality, Astitva among others shared he was the first to direct the film. However, when Randeep Hooda came on board as an actor, he made several changes. Although, initially, Hooda's research on his character impressed the filmmaker. He said, “I met Randeep and I saw that he’s quite sincere and was involved with the subject. We had a couple of meetings. He read several books related to the freedom struggle, World Wars, etc. I found it quite interesting. The first draft was read out to him.” Later, the actor pointed out some issues, but the filmmaker didn't express any objections. "He had a few issues and that was okay. Then even during the second draft, he had (some objections). I told him, ‘If this is what’s going to happen, there will be a problem in the film’. He assured me that once the script is locked, he won’t question anything,” added Mahesh.

Take a look at the teaser of the film here:

Mahesh Manjrekar on the changes Randeep Hooda wanted

Talking about all the changes Randeep Hooda wanted to introduce, he said, "He wanted to incorporate Hitler, the King of England, the Prime Minister of England, etc. He wanted to incorporate Lokmanya Tilak’s ‘Swaraj is my birthright and I’ll get it’ episode. I wondered how all this matters to Savarkar’s biopic."Then the actor also interrupted in shoots insisting it is done is certain ways. "He then started telling him that I can shoot in a particular way and then put the dissolve transition. I was like, ‘Now he’s telling me how to make films’. I made it clear that I am going to direct my way. I also realized that he’s not letting me work. I met the producers. They have been nice to me. I told them ‘This film won’t be made if we both are a part of it. So, it’s either me or him in the film’. Maybe now they are realizing that they made a wrong decision.” concluded Mahesh.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra is winning hearts on Internet as she croons Lata Mangeshkar's song Rahen Na Rahen in new video