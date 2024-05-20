Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Randeep Hooda starrer online

Starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande, the drama and action thriller Swatanrtya Veer Savarkar hit theaters on March 22, 2024, to rave reviews.

Randeep Hooda's performance in particular earned high praise from fans and critics alike. Now, the wait for the film's digital release is over, as the makers have finally announced its arrival!

When and Where to watch Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, is all set for a digital release. The movie will be available to stream on Zee5 on Veer Savarkar's 141st birth anniversary starting May 28, 2024. The makers announced the OTT release on social media.

Check it out here:

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar focuses on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (played by Randeep Hooda) from the early 1900s, till his death, as interpreted by Randeep Hooda and the makers of the film. Savarkar is a top student in his university and starts showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life.

He creates ripples by his strong thoughts on 'Abhinav Bharat', after which he travels to the Great Britain to learn their law, where he also writes a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon becomes one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians across the globe, and consequently becomes the most wanted man for the Brits.

Randeep Hooda sold his properties to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The historical biographical drama, Swatantra Veer Savarkar also marked the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda. During an appearance on the BeerBiceps podcast, Randeep spoke about how he invested his personal funds, including proceeds from properties purchased by his father in Mumbai, into the film. Randeep shared, “We had financial difficulties. My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop. This film didn’t have anybody’s support.”

