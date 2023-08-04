Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Producers Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit react to Randeep Hooda owning IP rights claim

Randeep Hooda is making his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Besides directing the movie, Randeep will be seen as a producer and essaying the lead role in the film. Besides the actor, other producers of the film include Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Yogesh Rahar, apart from Randeep Hooda. Recently, reports stated that Randeep Hooda has been claiming that he owns the 100% intellectual property rights of the film.

Producers Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit react to Randeep Hooda's claims

In the film, Randeep Hooda will be seen portraying the role of the activist, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. His production house, Randeep Hooda Films LLP is helmed as one of the producers. Given his role as producer, director, and actor, Randeep recently put out notices that he is the sole owner of the intellectual property rights of the film. However, other producers have disputed this and expressed their disapproval. Adv. Ravi Suryawanshi, legal consultants of Mr. Sandeep Singh and M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, the joint producer of the film, along with M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. issued a statement when they were asked about the claims made by.the actor that his banner Randeep Hooda Films LLP is the sole owner of all the Intellectual Property Rights of the film.

Take a look at the poster of the film:

The statement issued by the advocate reads, “Our Client M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. are the exclusive joint producers and owners of the entire 100% Intellectual Property Rights and exploitation rights of the film “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” (“said Film”). Our client is utterly shocked and surprised with the false and baseless claims made by Mr. Randeep Hooda about the ownership of the Intellectual Property Rights of the said Film. The producers M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. have signed Mr. Randeep Hooda as an actor of the said Film. Therefore, the claim made by him has come as a shock to them and the producers are in the process of taking appropriate legal action (both civil and criminal) against Mr. Randeep Hooda.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser

Meanwhile, the official teaser of the film was released in May. The actor uploaded it on social media with the caption, "India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out WhoKilledHisStory @randeephooda in and as SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023."

