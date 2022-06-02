Sway with Nora Fatehi as she gets ready in a royal blue gown; WATCH

We all love Nora Fatehi and her brilliant movies, don’t we? Since her breakthrough, Nora Fatehi has become a cultural icon, loved by millions. She is one of the most gorgeous dancer-turned-actress of Bollywood. While her exemplary dancing skills continue to astonish us every day, she has also made her mark with her acting skills. The professional dancer wowed everyone and won hearts with her performances. She has delivered performances in movies such as Batla House, Street Dancer 3D and Bharat. The Saki Saki dancer is gorgeous and she enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram as well. he shares bits and pieces of her life there and her fans love it. Just today, she shared a gorgeous reel where she got ready and let us tell you, the end results were mind-blowing.

Nora Fatehi shares a gorgeous GRWM video. Check HERE

In the reel, she could be seen getting ready and let us tell you, she looked gorgeous! She donned a velvety royal blue bodycon gown. Along with it she also wore gloves which gave a very elegant, vintage vibe. She beautifully adorned the look with a sleek necklace, bling bracelets and sparkly heels. Her hair was done in a simple yet pretty ponytail. As she walked and posed gracefully, we fell in love with her all over again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently a part of the judges’ panel of Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. It is a kids' dance reality show which offers a massive platform for talented kids to showcase their dance skills and get the winning trophy. The show is judged by Nora, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Apart from judging the contestants, they are also seen having lots of fun on the sets.

