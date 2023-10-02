'Swear on your...': Nana Patekar recalls asking Anees Bazmee to do THIS to convince him for Welcome

Nana Patekar is among those blessed actors who has successfully impressed the young and the old with his acting talent. Be it Parinda in 1989 to playing Uday Shetty in the Welcome franchise, his talent has impressed millions of cinephiles across generations. When we first saw him playing a don in Anees Bazmee’s comedy film in 2007, ‘Nana is just amazing’, was the collective reactions of the audience. But do you know that the director had a hard time convincing Nana Patekar to be a part of the blockbuster hit?

Nana Patekar recalls how Anees Bazmee convinced him to act in Welcome

Nana Patekar was recently in an interview with Aaj Tak where he revealed how Anees Bazmee got him onboard. Sharing about it, the Raajneeti actor said that Bazmee had to swear on his mother to prove that the role was appropriate for the actor. “When Anees Bazmee came to me with Welcome, I said, ‘I don’t do these types of roles and I don’t know much about it. He said, ‘No, no please people will like this a lot.” I said ok, ‘swear on your mother and say I should do this film.’ He did not understand what was happening. I said if you feel from within that I should do this film, then swear on your mother,” Patekar shared.

Bazmee was adamant to cast Nana Patekar as Uday Shetty in the film. Hence, the director did what the actor asked him for. He swore on his mother and then Patekar agreed to do the film and it became a massive success.

Welcome also featured ace stars like Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat.

Nana Patekar on not being part of Welcome 3

Earlier, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise titled Welcome To The Jungle, was announced. However, in the film, famous characters Uday Shetty (played by Nana Patekar) and Majnu (played by Anil Kapoor) have been replaced by two new characters to be played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Reacting to not being part of the film, Patekar said, “Maybe I have become too old and jaded and that’s why they didn’t cast me for Welcome 3.”

