Sweet Dreams OTT Release: When and where to watch Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar led love story online
Sweet Dreams starring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar is all set to stream on OTT. Read to know when and where you can watch the love story unfold.
If you’re looking for some light-hearted content then you’re in luck. Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar’s love story titled Sweet Dreams is all set to stream on a popular OTT platform. To know where and when you can watch the love story unfold, read on!
When and Where to Watch Sweet Dreams
The excitement around Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar’s love story has been brewing for quite some time now. The two ace actors are all set to feature in Victor Mukherjee's film Sweet Dreams. A while ago, Jio Studios and the team of the project announced the release date of the anticipated OTT film. If you want to watch the entertainer then Disney+ Hotstar is the streaming platform you should be subscribed to. The movie will make its debut on January 24, 2025.
Poster and Plot of Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams is a tale of two strangers who get smitten by each other and are connected by the realm of dreams. According to ANI, an official synopsis of the film read, “A tale that blurs the line between fantasy and reality, Sweet Dreams captures the magic of serendipity and the intensity of love that transcends the ordinary. It’s a film that asks: do we find love by chance, or does love find us? The answer might just lie in the dreams we dare to dream.”
The team dropped the official poster of the film and noted, “Jahaan sapne shuru hote hain, wahin se shuru hoti hai Kenny aur Dia ki kahani!”
Cast and Crew of Sweet Dreams
In addition to Mithila and Amol Parashar, the film features Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra in significant roles. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, in partnership with Jio Studios and Mango People Media.
The film’s lyrical music is created by Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit, and Akashdeep Sengupta.
