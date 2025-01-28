Sweet Dreams: Who is Amol Parashar? The IIT Delhi engineer turned actor who is now set to conquer writing after stellar performances
Amol Parashar has captivated audiences with his outstanding portrayal of Kenny in Sweet Dreams, a tale of serendipity and a love that defies reality. The film explores the dreamlike bond between two strangers, adding another remarkable project to his versatile portfolio. From being an IIT Delhi graduate to becoming a celebrated actor and now venturing into writing, Amol's journey is truly inspiring. Curious to know more? Dive into his standout performances and career milestones below!
Known for his iconic portrayal of Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling and his powerful performance as Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, Amol Parashar has showcased his range across web shows and films. His journey from being a mechanical engineer at IIT Delhi to becoming one of the most celebrated actors in the industry is nothing short of inspiring.
The Sweet Dreams actor’s filmography includes standout roles in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare opposite Konkona Sen Sharma and Traffic alongside Manoj Bajpayee, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller.
He also impressed audiences with his lead performance in the comedy caper Cash and shared screen space with Aahana Kumra in It Happened in Hong Kong. Not to mention, his debut in Babloo Happy Hai earned critical praise for his heartfelt performance.
Adding another feather to his cap, the actor is stepping into the shoes of a writer as per Mid-day. Currently penning a modern-day love story, he aims to break stereotypes around young romance.
Frustrated by outdated portrayals in rom-com scripts that ridicule contemporary relationships, Amol is determined to craft a narrative that authentically reflects the complexities and nuances of love in today’s world.
With his talent and dedication, Amol Parashar is undoubtedly a creative force to watch out for in the entertainment industry!
Meanwhile, Sweet Dreams, also starring Mithila Palkar, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
