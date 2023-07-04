‘Switch’ moment, Bigg Boss reference; 5 HIGHLIGHTS from Alia-Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

After much anticipation, Karan Johar has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film promises to usher love, family drama and humour with its fresh narrative and stellar star cast in the classic Karan Johar style. With its grand teaser and the soul-stirring melody ‘Tum Kya Mile which is ruling the music charts,’ Karan Johar already gave us a glimpse of the magical world he has created. Now, with the official trailer's release, fans are left spellbound as they get a deeper insight into the world of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

5 highlights from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

Starring the powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, this film sees them reunite on-screen with their undeniable chemistry. Adding to the strong ensemble cast - legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bring in their seasoned prowess on-screen. The film is undoubtedly set to be this year's biggest entertainer, promising a wholesome blend of emotions, humour, romance and family drama. Here are 5 highlights from the trailer that are unmissable!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s opening scene

The opening scene itself shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shouting at each other, and it is enough to garner your attention and interest from the get-go.

The ‘Switch’ moment

The trailer shows Alia and Ranveer’s characters deciding to switch their families and staying with each other’s families for three months before getting married to check their compatibility. This is what sets the film apart from other rom-coms, and has added an element of intrigue. It is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer!

Bigg Boss reference

We all love a Bigg Boss reference, don’t we? In the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is seen saying, “Maine toh vote dena hi band kar diya hai. Main to kehta hu aap bhi band hi kardo kya faayda hai Shamita toh hai nahi." When asked which constituency is she from, Ranveer adds, “Bigg Boss.” The scene is sure to crack you up!

Jaya Bachchan’s role

Jaya Bachchan has a few seconds of appearance in the trailer, but she impresses with her intense and on-point acting.

Durga Puja celebration

The grand set, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s dance, the music- the Durga Puja celebration is a visual delight to watch in Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani trailer. While we only see glimpses of it in the background, we can’t wait to see more visuals in the film!

When and where to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present a Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.

