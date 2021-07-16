T Series Head Bhushan Kumar accused in an alleged rape case

A case has been registered under Section 376 IPC on allegations of rape of a 30-year-old woman, as mentioned by ANI.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In a shocking incident, an FIR has been reportedly registered against the Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, after a woman has claimed that she was allegedly raped by him on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects. The FIR is registered at Mumbai’s D N Nagar police station. The other details in the matter are still not revealed. However, News18 reported that the police are still investigating the matter. No arrest has been made yet. The news has come as a shock for everyone in the industry.

As per ANI's tweet, a case has been registered against Bhushan Kumar under Section 376 IPC on allegations of rape of a 30-year-old woman. The tweet further reads as, “Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police.” As reported by News18, the police are expected to record the statement of Bhushan Kumar. The family has not responded to the allegations. He is known for his work in the film industry. Check the tweet here:

Mumbai | Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021 In June 2018, Kumar was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. Bhushan took the charge of the music company T-Series in 1997 when he was 19 after his father Gulshan Kumar was murdered. He ventured into film production in 2001.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

