Bhushan Kumar’s T Series releases statement in alleged rape case; Calls it an extortion attempt

The company has issued a statement on the matter and also mentioned that they are planning to take appropriate legal action.

An FIR was registered against the managing director of T Series Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a woman. It was reported by ANI today in the morning. The tweet also mentioned that a case has been registered under section 376 IPC. This news came as a shock for everyone. However, no arrest has been made till now and the police investigation is underway. The woman had alleged that she was raped on the pretext of giving her a job.

However, now the company has released a statement in this matter which reads, “The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos. Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused.”

“Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra, she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding a huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filed by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion,” the statement further read.

“We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action,” it added.

