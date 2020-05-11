T Series office in Mumbai sealed by authorities after one caretaker tests positive for COVID 19

The T-Series office in Mumbai has been sealed by authorities after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19 and has been declared as a contaminated zone.

The outrage of Coronavirus has created a scare among all the citizens all over the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced lockdown 3.0 which is till May 17th. While the famous and most crowded city in India, Mumbai is still in the red zone, everyone has been urged to stay indoors. Recently, as per India TV, reports state that the T-Series office in Mumbai has been sealed by authorities after one caretaker tests positive for COVID-19.

The spokesperson of the T-Series company said to India TV that they also came to know about this and immediately took the action. T-Series has followed the lockdown from Day One as law-abiding citizens. There are some in-house security staff and helper who permanently stays in the office and due to the immediate lockdown, they couldn't travel to their hometown so they continued saying in the office premise. Unfortunately, three of them developed some symptoms and were taken for the test. T-Series as an organisation will definitely take care of them and take further necessary precautions.

(Also Read: False News Alert: Viral message claiming Military lockdown in Mumbai for 10 days is FAKE)

A spokesperson told PTI, "Some of them are migrants who couldn't go back. There are rooms, kitchen and all facilities for them at the office building. But one of them got tested positive for COVID-19. There are two-three people who are also getting tested, but their reports are pending. For safety reasons, the BMC has sealed the office. It was anyway shut for employees since March 15."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, rumours of army deployment in Mumbai also came out that left citizens panicking. However, on Thursday, Mumbai Police took to social media to deny all such rumours of army deployment and also suggested people use their free time in better ways. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police tweeted, “We know there is a lot of free time. But it can definitely be utilised to do things better than spreading #rumours ! Neither do you need to hoard essentials nor is the army or paramilitary being called out. Just stay calm & stay home. That’s all we need to do to combat #corona .” While rumours of Army and Paramilitary forces came out, the Mumbai police was quick to shut them down.

Credits :India TV

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×