T20 World Cup: Having Anushka & Vamika around is enough birthday celebration for me: Virat Kohli

Today, India registered a thumping win over Scotland by 8 wickets. Interestingly, today is Virat Kohli’s birthday as well. Speaking about the celebrations today post the match, Virat hinted at muted celebrations back in the team hotel. Kohli stressed he was happy having his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika alongside him on his special day.

"I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That's celebration enough for me. Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That's a blessing in itself. The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me," Kohli added.

For the unversed, ahead of T20 World Cup, the actress along with Vamika joined Virat in UAE. Earlier today, she took to her official social media handle and shared a heartfelt note on Virat's birthday. Anushka wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful."

Coming back to India’s thumping win, after losing three consecutive tosses, Virat Kohli won his first-ever toss in T20 World Cup 2021 and invited Scotland to bat first. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja nailed their performances and skittled out the Scottish batters during the match. The Indian bowling duo bagged three wickets each and hence restricted Scotland to 85/10. India chased down 86 in just 6.3 overs against Scotland on Friday to push their Net Run Rate ahead of New Zealand and Afghanistan. The country reached the total in just 39 balls with opener KL Rahul scoring an 18-ball half-century.

India will play the next match against Namibia on November 8.