Taal turns 23: Anil Kapoor drops BTS pics with Aishwarya Rai, reveals its Slumdog Millionaire connect

Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his gratitude on Saturday to his stars for granting him a chance to be a part of Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna starrer Taal, 23 years ago. Today, the film clocked 23 years and on its anniversary, Anil took a trip down memory lane with behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film and anecdotes about it. Not just this, Kapoor even revealed Taal's connection with him bagging Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire which went on to win an Oscar.

Taking to his social media handles on Saturday, Anil shared behind-the-scenes photos with Aishwarya, Akshaye and Subhash Ghai from the sets of Taal as it clocked 23 years. He also shared that initially, his role as Vikrant Kapoor in the film was first offered to Govinda, who rejected it. He thanked his destiny for bringing Taal his way as Anil shared that it helped him get the role in Danny Boyle's film Slumdog Millionaire. Kapoor said that the Slumdog Millionaire director saw his performance in Taal and offered him the film.

Sharing a note, Anil wrote, "23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me. It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it made him offer me, Slumdog Millionaire, I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman @subhashghai1 saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him!."

To recall, Anil Kapoor was seen in Slumdog Millionaire with Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto. The film showcased him as the host of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'. The film went on to win several Academy Awards including Best Picture Oscar back in February 2009.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was recently loved in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Now, he will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer Animal. The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga and it will release next year.

