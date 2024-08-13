Taal turns 25: Did you know Anil Kapoor performed on Ramta Jogi without rehearsals? ‘Working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…’

Anil Kapoor walked down memory lane as Taal completes 25 years of its release. He portrayed the role of Vikrant Kapoor in Subhash Ghai’s directorial alongside Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna. In the latest post, the veteran actor recalled performing on Ramta Jogi without rehearsals.

Today, on Aug 13, a while back, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures featuring Subhash Ghai and Aishwarya Rai.

Reflecting on how the film was a milestone in his career, the Fighter actor wrote, "25 years ago, I had the privilege of being a part of a cinematic masterpiece that still resonates with audiences today - ‘Taal’. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I’m forever grateful to Subhash Ghai for believing in me."

He further continued by writing, "Ramta Jogi is one of my favourite songs from the film, but what makes it truly special is the incredible story behind it - Farah Khan was originally supposed to choreograph the song, but she opted out at the last minute! Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan. And I, being the enthusiastic actor I am, did the song with no rehearsals at all!"

"Working alongside the phenomenal dancer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was a thrill in itself! And to top it all off, ‘Taal’ swept all the major awards for me as the best supporting actor that year," he wrote on a concluding note.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan replied to the post expressing, "Papaji my Loss completely." In addition to this, several fans dropped heartwarming comments. A fan wrote, "25 years to a great musical experience of a lifetime" another fan commented, "What a film! What a sound track" while a third fan wrote, "And AR Rehman's music is top notch"

The beloved Subhash Ghai’s Taal was a musical romantic film released in 1999. The film narrates the story of a girl who becomes popular because of Vikrant, played by Anil Kapoor. The two fall in love with each other. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when her ex-lover comes back in her life and tries to win her.

