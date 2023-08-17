Taali Celeb Review: Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor are mighty impressed by ‘brilliant’ Sushmita Sen; shower love

Sushmita Sen is making massive waves in the digital space with her latest OTT venture, Taali. Based on the life of India’s renowned transgender activist and social worker, Shreegauri Sawant, Taali is headlined by Sushmita Sen and helmed by Ravi Jadhav. Apart from the inspirational and unconventional story, Taali is trending all over social media big-time, mainly because of Sushmita Sen, who has brilliantly portrayed Sawant on the screen. While Sushmita is garnering immense love from her fans and audiences for delivering a stellar performance in the show, now of the most celebrated divas of the Hindi film industry, Shilpa Shetty and Neetu Kapoor, have come forward to give a shoutout to Sushmita and lauded her performance.

Shilpa Shetty and Neetu Kapoor are all praises for Sushmita Sen

On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and posted a special video for Sushmita Sen and the entire team of Taali. In the video, the 90s diva can be seen praising the former Miss Universe for playing a challenging role of a transgender with ease and elan. Beginning the video with claps, Shilpa says, “Waah, waah, waah. I started the video by doing this (slow clapping). Kyunki main jitna bhi bolungi woh Kam hi padega iss show ke liye. Kaunsa show? Taali! (Laughs). I just binged watched the entire season and I have to say that it is one of the most thought-provoking shows.”

Adding further adds, “Main bhaut emotional bhi hui. Taali, you know, talks about the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist jinhone India ke third gender ke rights aur recognition ke liye ladai ladi thi. A community whose voice cannot be suppressed anymore. The narrative, its really intense, making you question so much. Gauri's fight is the story to be told, heard and celebrated.”

Praising Sen and her performance in the show, at the end of the video, Shetty adds, “And Sushmita ke baare mein main kya kahun. You were just brilliant Sush! You embraced the role so effortlessly and you shine so bright, doing complete justice to the story. A big Taali for you! (Claps and laughs)."

Alongside the video, the Dhadkan actor also penned a heartfelt note praising Sushmita and her show, Taali, she wrote, “Just wanted to appreciate all the clap-worthy work on #Taali! 👏The way @shreegaurisawant’s life and vision were portrayed was brave and heart-wrenching! @sushmitasen47 is brilliant and shines in this show. Hats off to the entire team. I loved it, this is a must watch on @officialjiocinema so that we as a society can become more accepting and kind ❤️ #QualityContent #SSKrecommends #MustWatch.”

Apart from Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor too took to Instagram and shared Taali’s poster on her Instagram Stories. While captioning her story, the JugJugg Jeeyo star wrote, “Binge watched Taali!! @sushmita_sen is absolutely brilliant (clap emojis).”

About Taali

Headlined by Sushmita Sen and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali is a biographical drama series based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and also features Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Suvrat Joshi, Hemangi Kavi, Meenakshi Chugh, and Maya Rachel McManus in key roles. Taali was exclusively released on a leading OTT platform on August 15 on a leading OTT platform.

