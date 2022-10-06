Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the web series

Sushmita Sen made the country proud by winning the beauty pageant around three decades ago and went on to win millions of hearts with her beauty, panache, and impressive acting skills. Sushmita made her debut in the industry in the 1996 film, Dasta and has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. Now, the actress is back to entertain her fans yet again with a new web series. Sushmita Sen as Shreegauri Sawant

Just a while back, Sushmita took to her social media handle and announced her new web series. The actress revealed that she will portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist in Taali. Sharing the first look, Sushmita captioned it: "Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." The release date is yet to be revealed. Check out Sushmita Sen's FIRST look: