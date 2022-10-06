Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the web series
Sushmita Sen's web series Taali will chronicle Shreegauri Sawant’s life.
Sushmita Sen made the country proud by winning the beauty pageant around three decades ago and went on to win millions of hearts with her beauty, panache, and impressive acting skills. Sushmita made her debut in the industry in the 1996 film, Dasta and has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. Now, the actress is back to entertain her fans yet again with a new web series.
Sushmita Sen as Shreegauri Sawant
Just a while back, Sushmita took to her social media handle and announced her new web series. The actress revealed that she will portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist in Taali. Sharing the first look, Sushmita captioned it: "Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." The release date is yet to be revealed.
Check out Sushmita Sen's FIRST look:
Recently, Sushmita dropped a picture on her Instagram and announced that she is prepping for another web series. “Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga," she wrote.
Sushmita Sen work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dulha Mil Gaya actress made her digital debut in the crime-thriller drama streaming television series, Aarya, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. She returned for the second season released in December 2021. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the third season of Aarya will be released soon. However, the release date of the third season of Aarya hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.
