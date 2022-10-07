Taali: How Gauri Sawant reacted to Sushmita Sen playing her- 'Chunri Chunri kept coming to my mind'

Sushmita Sen, who made her mark in the world of OTT with the web series Aarya , is all set for another release named Taali. The actress took to her Instagram account yesterday to share the first-look poster of Taali, which gives a glimpse of her character in the biopic. The actress revealed that she will essay the role of Gauri Sawant, a transgender rights activist, in Taali. Now, Gauri Sawant has revealed how she reacted when she was told that Sushmita Sen would play her in Taali.

Taali is Gauri Sawant’s autobiography and while speaking about Sushmita Sen playing her role, Gauri said that initially, she didn’t have a clue as to who would play the titular role. While speaking to Lokmat, Gauri Sawant said, “I had no idea who would play my role. I thought some south actor or actress would play my role. When I was told Sushmita Sen’s name, I laughed. Her Chunri Chunri song kept coming to my mind. I really couldn’t believe that she would be playing my role at first. But after signing contracts, I was convinced.”

She further added, “It is a very big thing to make a biopic, especially on the life of a transgender and that too Sushmita Sen is playing my role.” After the announcement was made, Gauri Sawant shared a picture of herself with Sushmita Sen and the producer Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed.