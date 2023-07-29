Taali teaser out; Sushmita Sen captivates audience as she plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

After the success of Aarya, Sushmita Sen will now be seen playing a bold and never-seen-before role as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, Taali, which will release on August 15 on JioCinema. The teaser of the series was released on Saturday, giving a sneak peek into the life of Shreegauri Sawant.

Taali teaser unveiled; Sushmita Sen shared on Instagram

Sushmita Sen’s recent reel on Instagram unveiled the teaser of Taali, her upcoming series based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. In the beginning of the teaser, the actress is seen wearing a sari and adjusting her big reddish-maroon bindi while looking in the mirror. Additionally, a photo of the iconic singer Usha Uthup can be spotted on her cupboard as the camera moves. After this short yet bold shot, members of the transgender community are shown touching the feet of Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita Sen. The actress posted the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, “From gaali (abuse) to taali (applause), the journey of Shreegauri Sawant. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender.”

Who was Shreegauri Sawant?

Shreegauri Sawant was born in Pune and raised by her grandmother because her mother died when she was 7 years old. She left her home at the age of 14 or 15 to avoid disappointing her father, who was a police officer. In the year 2000, Gauri founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, an NGO that promotes safe sex and provides counseling to transgender people. In 2014, she became the first transgender person to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the adoption rights of transgender individuals. Gauri also adopted a girl named Gayatri in 2008 after the child’s mother died because of AIDS.

Sushmita Sen on the work front

The 47-year-old actress was last seen playing a homemaker-turned-gangster in Ram Madhvani’s Aarya, a thrilling series on Disney+ Hotstar. It is believed that she has completed the shooting of Season 3 and it will premiere soon.