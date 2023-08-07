Taali Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen makes an impressive impact as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

The much-anticipated web series Taali, featuring Sushmita Sen, unveiled its trailer on August 7, presented by the actress and the production team. The trailer provides insight into the life and challenges of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. This series will delve into Sawant's path to motherhood and her determined advocacy for the recognition of the third gender in all official documents across India.

Taali trailer - Sushmita Sen is shining bold

Sushmita Sen, who plays the bold character of Shreegauri Sawant in her upcoming web-series Taali, took to Instagram to share the official trailer of the same. In the caption she wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan, aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! #TaaliOnJioCinema, streaming free 15 Aug onwards.” Have a look:

In the Taali trailer, despite portraying a commanding character, Sushmita Sen's performance evokes empathy in every scene. Sen's portrayal exudes fierceness and fearlessness akin to Shreegauri Sawant's persona. From harboring the desire to become a mother since her early school days to undergoing a remarkable physical transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and ultimately gaining acceptance within the transgender community, Sen's character approaches every challenge with unwavering pride.

Reactions to the Taali trailer

After sharing the official trailer of Taali, fans of the 47-year-old actress showered appreciation and love in the comment section. While one of them wrote, “You are fire and hats off to your guts for choosing a character out of the monotonous characters chosen by actresses,” another one wrote, “You are legendary… your portrayal of LGBT community is so positive… the epitome of strength and courage you are… always inspired by your speech, your overall personality.”

Sushmita Sen on being trolled for Taali poster

In one of the conversations with News18, the Aarya actress shared that when she released the poster of Taali in which her half face and the clap was visible, many ‘nameless people on social media’ trolled her. In the interview she said, “I remember that in the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka (eunuch)’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life.”

Taali, a web-series on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, is set to release on August 15.

